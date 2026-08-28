Rupee Rises 6 Paise To Settle At 95.39 Against US Dollar

"Rupee appreciated from the forenoon trades where it had dipped to 95.55 level. RBI is intervening in the market to stem any significant depreciation in rupee. Better-than-expected flows under the FCNR(B) scheme, which has crossed $65 billion is contributing to the strength in the rupee," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.