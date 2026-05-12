Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Net Profit Dips 9.6% on Higher Cost; FY26 Profit Surges 52%

Fertiliser manufacturer Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) on Monday reported a 9.63 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 155.60 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26, weighed down by elevated expenses.
The Bhubaneswar-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 172.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income for the January-March quarter rose to Rs 4,701.97 crore from Rs 4,193.96 crore a year earlier, while total expenses climbed to Rs 4,541.51 crore against Rs 4,015.30 crore in the same period.
For the full fiscal 2025-26, however, net profit surged 52.18 per cent to Rs 1,000.81 crore from Rs 657.62 crore, with total income rising to Rs 21,826.34 crore from Rs 16,958.65 crore.
Managing Director and CEO N Suresh Krishnan said the company had demonstrated robust operational and financial performance in FY26, reflecting the strength of its integrated operations and resilience amid global volatility.
Fertiliser production in FY26 reached 3.67 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), achieving nearly 100 per cent capacity utilisation.
The company commissioned sulphuric acid plants at Paradeep (5,00,000 MTPA) and Mangalore (1,00,000 MTPA), raising its sulphuric acid capacity by 0.6 MMTPA - a 45 per cent increase. PPL's plan to double phosphoric acid capacity from 0.5 MMTPA to 1 MMTPA is on track.
Phase 1 of this expansion - from 0.5 MMTPA to 0.7 MMTPA at Paradeep - is underway and is expected to be commissioned in FY27.
NPK sales, including TSP, grew 22 per cent in FY26, supported by the company's distribution network spanning 18 states.
PPL also achieved an S&P Global ESG score of 76, placing it in the top two percentile of the global chemicals sector.
The company's long-term credit rating was upgraded to AA- (Stable), which it expects will help optimise working capital and reduce long-term financing costs.