Over 90% of Payments in 10 Minutes: Sber Accelerates Russian-Indian Trade

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank: “Sber is deeply immersed in India's AI ecosystem, and we see a number of opportunities where our solutions and expertise can strengthen the business of local companies. We are working with them to develop joint business models and optimal partnership formats. We are confident that by working together in developing applied solutions based on GenAI and actively exchanging experience and competencies, we can make significant progress in building sovereign solutions. Such solutions must be adapted to the needs of citizens and businesses in our countries while simultaneously ensuring reliability and security, especially when used in critical processes.” Rupee Settlements and Trade Support The issue of stuck rupees, which was relevant several years ago, has been completely resolved. Conversion is possible in any volume. Sber has launched rupee-denominated lending for importers and joint ventures, as well as export financing for shipments of Indian pharmaceuticals, machinery, and consumer goods to Russia.