Opendoor Winds Down India Operations, Affecting Nearly 250 Employees

Opendoor is shutting its India operations and relocating roles closer to customers in the US.
CEO Kaz Nejatian said the move is part of the company's "Opendoor 2.0" strategy focused on simplification and AI-driven workflows.
The company said affected employees will receive severance and transition support, while a small team will stay on temporarily to complete the transition.
US real estate technology company Opendoor is winding down its India operations and relocating operational roles to the United States, with CEO Kaz Nejatian saying the work is best done closer to the company's American customers.
In a note shared on X on Wednesday, Nejatian said Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India when it launched its "Opendoor 2.0" initiative a few months ago. Some of those roles have already been relocated to the US, and the company is now beginning the process of winding down its India-based operations.
"Today, we are finalizing bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations," Nejatian said.
Nejatian said the move affects all of Opendoor's colleagues in India, though a small subset of employees will remain temporarily to complete the transition of key workstreams.
US Customer Focus Drives Move
Explaining the decision, Nejatian said Opendoor's customers are based in the United States and the company's operational work is most effective when carried out close to them.
"Our customers are in America, and the operational work we do for them is best done close to them," he said.
According to Nejatian, Opendoor had built a sizeable team in India over the years to manage manual workflows across multiple systems. As those systems have become more integrated, the company believes much of that work can now be handled by smaller customer-facing teams in the US.
He added that the company is seeking to simplify its operations by reducing tools, eliminating unnecessary workflows and creating a unified platform that allows teams to track a home's journey from purchase to renovation and sale.
India Team to Receive Transition Support
Nejatian said the decision was not linked to employee performance and acknowledged the contribution of Opendoor's India-based workforce.
"This is not a reflection of the quality of their work. Our colleagues in India are great people, and we recommend them to anyone hiring," he said.
The company said affected employees will receive transition packages that include severance, outplacement services and other support. A small number of employees will stay on temporarily to complete the transition of critical workstreams.
What Comes Next for Opendoor
Nejatian said Opendoor will emerge from the changes as a smaller company by headcount but one where employees take on broader responsibilities supported by technology and internal tools.
He outlined three operational priorities for the next phase of the company: simplifying processes, building a single platform across its home-buying and selling operations, and reducing reliance on manual workflows.
"Our job now is to keep tilting the world in favor of homeowners. Let's fix America's housing problem," Nejatian said.