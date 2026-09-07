Bengal Chemicals Plans ₹150 Crore Anti-Snake Venom Plant In Bengal After 15-Yr Gap

"We have shown interest in manufacturing anti-snake venom again, which will be a ₹150 crore project. I have apprised the minister and said the government has to make a procurement guarantee and needs to raise the procurement price of each vial to ₹700-800 against ₹450 now," Bengal Chemicals Managing Director S Ghosh Choudhury told PTI on the sidelines of the RISE Conclave 2026.