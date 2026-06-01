Why India’s Crude Oil Import Dependence Continues to Rise

For instance, the dispute between Capricorn Energy, formerly known as Cairn Energy, and India became one of the country’s most high-profile retrospective taxation cases. The seven-year legal battle began after India imposed a retrospective tax demand of ₹10,247cr in 2014. The case eventually went to international arbitration, where a tribunal ruled in favour of Cairn in 2020, stating that India had violated investment treaty obligations. It ended with the Indian government refunding around ₹7,900cr to the company in 2022.