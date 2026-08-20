AWS to launch Builder Lofts in Hyderabad, Berlin, Sao Paulo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced plans to open an 'AWS Builder Loft' in Hyderabad alongside Berlin and Sao Paulo.
Each location will be a permanent community space to offer free workshops, networking events, pitch nights, content creation spaces, collaboration/co-working areas, and event hosting for developers, students, or tech professionals "who want to walk through the doors," AWS said in a release.
The first AWS Builder Loft was launched in San Francisco in July, 2025, and based on the success of it, the lofts are now being expanded globally to Berlin, Hyderabad, and São Paulo.
The Hyderabad Builder Loft will give Indian developers a dedicated space to upskill on AI, explore cloud-native architecture, and connect with peers building the next generation of applications in India, for India, and for the world, it said.
"Twenty years ago, AWS launched its first services, and it was the builder community that believed in us from the very beginning," said David Nalley, Director of Developer Experience at AWS.
"These spaces are our way of investing back into that community, giving developers a place to come together, build real things, and learn from each other. Not through a screen, but in person, side by side," he said.