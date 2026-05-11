Nalco's Alumina Exports to West Asia Affected Due to Geopolitical Tensions, Says CMD

The Nalco Chairman and Managing Director, in the earnings conference call, said, "Our alumina export to the Middle East ... a lot of around 40 per cent, 50 per cent of our export was going to the Middle East, which has been affected. But now, from Indonesia and other places also, orders are there. Of course, that has resulted in a reduction in the spot prices." Nalco further said that smelters in West Asia are currently operating at reduced capacity and will not reach full capacity immediately.