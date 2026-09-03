Iraq Oil Exports Jump 73% On Hormuz Nod, PetroChina And Reliance Lift 10 Mn Barrels

PetroChina, Reliance Among Major Lifters

PetroChina loaded 6 million barrels from the Basrah terminal in July and August combined. The company also chartered the very large crude carrier Yuan Gui Yang to pick up close to 2 million barrels of Basrah crude from the VLCC Jamaica Prosperity off Malaysia's Linggi port on August 22, according to Kpler data. The Jamaica Prosperity, also chartered by PetroChina, had loaded at the Basrah terminal on August 6. The Yuan Gui Yang is expected to discharge its cargo in Myanmar this week for PetroChina's refinery in Yunnan province, LSEG data showed.