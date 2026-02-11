M&M Q3 Net Profit Surges 33% to ₹3,931 Cr as Auto, Tractor Sales Climb 23%

“Auto and Farm businesses delivered strong performance in Q3 FY26. We have achieved a 90 bps YoY increase in SUV revenue share and a 10 bps YoY increase in LCV (over 3.5T) market share in Q3. Our tractor business gained 20 bps YoY to reach an impressive 44.1% share for YTD FY26. Our new launches XEV 9S and the XUV 7XO have received a very positive response in the market,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector).