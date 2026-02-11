Odisha’s AI And Semiconductor Initiatives Herald A New Era In Industrial Development

The ‘Electropreneur Park’ at Bhubaneswar provides state-of-the-art incubation infrastructure for electronics startups, enabling product development and IP creation.

Odisha’s Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), spread across of 216 acres offers plug-and-play facilities, for large-scale electronics manufacturing. More than 60 acres of land have been already allotted to 11 units and approximately INR 2,400 crores of investment have been proposed.

Odisha has further strengthened its position in advanced semiconductor technologies through the Silicon Carbide Research Innovation Centre (SiCRIC) at IIT Bhubaneswar, which supports R&D, materials innovation, and collaboration with global industry partners.

Complementing this is the ESDM and Semiconductor Park, spread across a land parcel of 223 acres near IIT Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this in September 2025.

Additionally, the ‘Digital Fab Lab’ at STPI, Bhubaneswar enables prototyping, design validation, and hands-on training in VLSI and electronics design.

Odisha has taken a major step toward building a future-ready semiconductor workforce through a strategic partnership between the Skill Development & Technical Education Department (SD&TE), Government of Odisha and ITE Education Services, Singapore.

The Integrated Power Electronics Pilot Facility proposed at IIT Bhubaneswar marks a significant step in strengthening Odisha’s advanced manufacturing and semiconductor talent ecosystem. This state-of-the-art pilot centre will provide hands-on training, prototyping, and experimentation in cutting-edge power electronics manufacturing.

Odisha’s “O-Chip Program” provides startups with access to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and a shared IP repository with a targeted KPI of two tape outs per annum. It is a centre of excellence established to create a unified environment for semiconductor research, design, testing, and manufacturing.