Titan's Stock Rises Nearly 3% to Hit 52-Week High after Q3 Earnings

Titan Company's stock rose nearly 3% to hit a 52-week high after reporting its Q3 earnings

Shares of Titan climbed nearly 3 per cent to hit its 52-week high on the bourses on Wednesday after the leading jewellery and watchmaker reported a 60.84 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for December quarter.

The stock climbed 2.64 per cent to Rs 4,379.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip of the company rose 2.56 per cent to Rs 4,378.40 apiece, also marking its yearly peak.

Titan Shares End Nearly 4% Higher after Q3 Updates

BY PTI

Following the rally, Titan's market valuation appreciated by Rs 10,023.1 crore to Rs 3,88,845.89 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 66.20 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 84,340.12, while the NSE Nifty went up 35.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 25,970.70 in the morning session.

On Tuesday, leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan reported a 60.84 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for December quarter FY26, led by the domestic jewellery business.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,047 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Titan.

Sales were up 42 per cent to Rs 24,915 crore in December quarter FY26, it added.

During the quarter, Titan's jewellery business increased 45.6 per cent to Rs 23,492 crore driven by festive collections, impactful brand campaigns and powerful exchange initiatives, underscoring strong festive demand amid high gold prices.

Caratlane recorded 42 per cent growth, touching a revenue of Rs 1,537 crore. Revenue from Titan's international jewellery business, on a small scale, also grew 83 per cent to Rs 1,058 crore, the company said.

