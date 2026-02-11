United Breweries Q3 Profit Doubles to ₹81.1 Crore; Revenue Down 11%

Over the outlook, UBL said, "We continue to focus on revenue management & cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion with continued investments behind our brands and capabilities." Shares of United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 1,620.80 apiece on BSE, up 0.34 per cent from the previous close."Beer category in Q3, FY26 was impacted by a colder-than-usual winter. Overall, sell-in volume declined 1.3 per cent, resulting in 2.6 per cent growth in YTD-FY26," said UBL in its earnings presentations.