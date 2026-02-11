Akasa Air Sees Cofounder Exit as Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Quits

The airline is backed by the family of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and raised fresh capital in August 2025 from the family offices of Wipro founder Azim Premji and Ranjan Pai. The founders collectively hold 11.1% in the company, including Vinay Dube with 10.3%. Different investment funds together own 24%, having cumulatively invested ₹870.3 crore, with Premji Invest (8.4%), 360 One (6.5%), Claypond Capital (1.9%), Volrado Venture Partners (1.5%), Dovetail Investment Management (1.5%), Ashra Family Trust (0.2%) and PAR Capital Management (4.1%) among key backers.