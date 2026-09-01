Meta's Child Safety Settlement In US Could Intensify India's Regulatory Glare

Meta has agreed to introduce screen-time limits, overnight restrictions and stronger age assurance for US teenagers.
The settlement is not binding in India but could provide evidence that such measures are feasible.
India already has strict child data protections, but enforcement remains a key challenge.
Meta just agreed, in writing, to build the very features Indian petitioners have been asking our courts to order for years: default screen time limits, overnight cut-offs, and stronger age assurance for teenagers.
It happened through a US courtroom, not a regulator's rulebook. That distinction should worry, and interest, every social media service provider's compliance officer in India and local regulators watching this space.
The Settlement
Meta has reached a settlement with attorneys general across US states, territories, and Washington DC over allegations that Facebook and Instagram design choices harmed children. The agreement, still subject to court approval, commits Meta to sweeping changes for teen users in the US: default daily use limits, overnight restrictions, and stronger age assurance mechanisms. Meta is also publicly calling on TikTok and YouTube to adopt comparable measures.
Crucially, these changes were won through litigation rather than a federal online safety statute.
Why the "no binding precedent" caveat matters and where India differs
Under common law doctrine, a US settlement has zero binding precedential force in an Indian court. It cannot be cited as binding authority, and it does not bind Meta's conduct in India.
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But that is a narrower point than it first appears, especially for the following three reasons specific to how Indian child safety litigation is currently postured.
The Kirti Dua PIL And The "Feasibility" Problem
On August 20, 2026, days before the Meta settlement was announced, the Delhi High Court disposed of a significant PIL (Kirti Dua & Anr. v. Union of India & Ors.) that sought court-mandated restrictions on children's social media access, robust age verification, and measures against CSAM circulation. A Division Bench of Justices V. Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora held that restricting or banning children's access to social media is a policy question for the Central Government, not something a constitutional court should direct, and left the matter to the executive after stakeholder consultation, without a timeline.
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This is where the Meta settlement becomes genuinely useful, not as precedent, but as evidence.
Indian courts practising judicial restraint on child safety mandates have consistently done so partly out of institutional caution about ordering something that may be technically unworkable or commercially disproportionate. The Meta settlement dismantles that caution in one stroke: it is a live admission, by the world's largest social media company, that granular age assurance, default use limits, and overnight restrictions are technically buildable and commercially survivable, not aspirational asks.
The next PIL, review petition, or representation to MeitY following the Delhi HC's direction can now cite the settlement not as law but as proof of feasibility, precisely the kind of factual record that was missing when Kirti Dua was disposed of.
The petitioners and regulators no longer need to argue in the abstract; they can point to a signed commitment.
DPDP Act, 2023 And Rules 2025 — India Already Has The Stricter Statute
It is worth being precise here: on paper, India's children's data regime is already more stringent than what Meta has agreed to in the US. Section 9 of the DPDP Act sets a bright-line rule: anyone under 18 is a "child," with no graduated bands like GDPR's 13–16 or COPPA's under-13 threshold. Data fiduciaries must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing a child's data, and are flatly barred from tracking, behavioural monitoring, profiling, or targeted advertising directed at children. Rule 10 of the DPDP Rules, 2025, operationalises this with prescribed verification methods, including DigiLocker-based parent identity checks.
On paper, then, India's statute already goes further than the Meta settlement's teen use limits; it doesn't merely restrict engagement design for minors, it restricts data processing itself. The gap is not in the law; it is in enforcement infrastructure, the (still to be constituted) Data Protection Board's institutional capacity, and the absence so far of a notified "risk-prone" intermediary category with social media-specific technical standards.
The Meta settlement gives Indian regulators a template of operational specifics, exact mechanisms for age assurance and use-limiting defaults that the DPDP Board can draw on as it moves from statute to enforceable technical standards.
IT Rules, POCSO, And The Safe-Harbour Conversation
Separately, India's IT Rules' due-diligence obligations and the POCSO Act's CSAM provisions already impose criminal-adjacent exposure on intermediaries that Meta's US settlement does not directly touch; the settlement is about engagement design, not content-hosting liability.
But the two threads are converging in Indian litigation, including in the Kirti Dua matter, where petitioners bundled addictive design complaints with CSAM circulation concerns under a single ask.
Indian platforms should expect future PILs and Parliamentary Standing Committee scrutiny, which has already questioned Meta and other platforms on CSAM dissemination this year, to treat "engagement design" and "content safety" as one undifferentiated compliance obligation, even though they arise from different provisions. That bundling raises the practical bar for what "reasonable due diligence" under the IT Rules will be read to require.
In conclusion, while the US Meta settlement is not a binding precedent Indian courts can cite, litigation-forced admissions of feasibility are exactly the kind of evidentiary gap-fillers that have repeatedly stalled Indian PILs on this subject, including the one the Delhi High Court just disposed of.
For platforms operating in India, the more urgent read should be different: your Section 9 exposure is already broader than what Meta settled for in the US, your Rules 2025 compliance clock under the DPDP framework is running, and the technical excuses that once slowed regulatory and judicial appetite for granular design mandates just got noticeably harder to make with a straight face.
In-house compliance teams, in my view, should be mapping current age assurance and default settings architecture against Rule 10 now, not waiting for the Data Protection Board's first enforcement action to do it under pressure.