Meta's Child Safety Settlement In US Could Intensify India's Regulatory Glare

DPDP Act, 2023 And Rules 2025 — India Already Has The Stricter Statute

It is worth being precise here: on paper, India's children's data regime is already more stringent than what Meta has agreed to in the US. Section 9 of the DPDP Act sets a bright-line rule: anyone under 18 is a "child," with no graduated bands like GDPR's 13–16 or COPPA's under-13 threshold. Data fiduciaries must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing a child's data, and are flatly barred from tracking, behavioural monitoring, profiling, or targeted advertising directed at children. Rule 10 of the DPDP Rules, 2025, operationalises this with prescribed verification methods, including DigiLocker-based parent identity checks.