NCLT Directs Entertainment City to Register Minority Stake in Favour of Parmesh Construction

"In the present case, all the shareholders in the company, including the Respondent No 2 (UHL), had taken a decision to disinvest and offered to sell their shares. The shares were offered to be sold to investors in terms of the Process Document. Thus, apparently, all the shareholders, including the Respondent No 2, had waived the Right to First Refusal," said a bench comprising Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj (Judicial Member) and Atul Chaturvedi (Technical Member).