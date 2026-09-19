Maruti Suzuki Aims To Sell 1 Million Green Vehicles In FY27, Launches Automatic S-CNG Range

Replying to a query whether high crude prices, hovering at $100 per barrel, will help amplify the adoption of green vehicles, he said: "Yes, no doubt about it. We are aiming for close to almost 1 million sales (FY27)." Maruti Suzuki is banking on its dominant position in the CNG segment to scale up towards the 1 million mark, with the company currently selling close to 80,000 CNG vehicles a month, he said.