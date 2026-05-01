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Mahindra Posts 14% April Sales Jump, SUVs and Tractors Drive Growth

SUVs, tractors and commercial vehicles drive broad-based growth for India’s auto major at the start of the new fiscal year

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahindra Posts 14% April Sales Jump, SUVs and Tractors Drive Growth
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Total vehicle sales rise 14% YoY to 94,627 units in April

  • Strong performance led by SUVs and tractors

  • Growth seen across domestic and export markets

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Limited began FY2026-27 on a solid note, reporting a 14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total vehicle sales at 94,627 units in April. The growth was powered by its core domestic businesses, especially sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and tractors, even as demand remained steady across other segments.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56,331 units, a growth of 8% and total vehicle sales of 94,627 units, a 14% growth over the same month last year.”

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According to the company’s regulatory filing, domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 56,331 units in April, up from 52,330 units a year earlier, marking an 8% increase. Overall momentum in the utility vehicle space continued to support volumes, reflecting sustained consumer demand in the segment.

SUVs, CVs & Exports Grow

Within the auto division, SUVs remained a key growth driver, with 56,331 units sold domestically during the month, contributing significantly to overall performance. Commercial vehicle sales also saw an uptick, rising 7% YoY to 23,427 units, supported by steady demand in logistics and mobility services.

Three-wheelers emerged as a strong growth pocket, jumping 81% YoY to 9,899 units, indicating improving last-mile connectivity demand. Export performance further strengthened, rising 47% to 4,970 units, reflecting improving international traction for the company’s product range.

Mahindra & Mahindra March Sales Up 21 Pc To 99,969 Units - null
Mahindra & Mahindra March Sales Up 21 Pc To 99,969 Units

BY PTI

Tractors Drive Rural Demand

The company’s farm equipment business delivered an even stronger performance, with total tractor sales rising 21% YoY to 48,411 units in April. Domestic tractor sales stood at 46,404 units, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 46,404 tractors in the domestic market during April 2026 registering a growth of 20% over last year."

He also added, "This strong performance was delivered despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, unlike last year when April included seven Navratri days. In the export markets, we have sold 2,007 tractors, a growth of 30% over last year.”

Related Content
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The combined performance across auto and farm segments signals a stable and encouraging start to FY27 for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, with growth visible across both domestic and export operations.

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