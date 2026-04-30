Ola Electric Can't Cut Its Way to Profit, ICRA Warns as Sales Halve

Ola Electric's sales have sharply underperformed, with volumes dropping and FY26 sales falling to less than half of FY25 levels.
ICRA warned cost-cutting alone won't drive profitability as losses persist and breakeven timelines keep getting delayed.
Rising competition, subsidy cuts, and weak market share have eroded its position despite overall EV market growth.
Rating agency ICRA has downgraded Ola Electric Technologies, citing falling sales, sustained losses, and an uncertain timeline to profitability. The downgrade comes even as the electric vehicle manufacturer has been working to improve unit economics and rein in costs.
The decline has been steep. Ola Electric, which led India's electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment in FY25, saw its market share fall to just 5.4% in March 2026, down from 22.1% in April 2025.
In FY26, the company sold 164,000 vehicles, less than half of the 344,000 units it sold the previous year, according to vehicle registration data from the government-run Vahan portal.
"While the company retained a leadership position in the e2W segment in FY2025, its market position weakened sharply throughout FY2026, with volumes declining each quarter," ICRA said in its report.
This comes even as India's overall e2W market grew nearly 22% year-on-year (YoY) in FY26, a period during which most rivals gained ground at Ola Electric's expense.
Competition Closes In
The market Ola Electric once led is now being reshaped by established players. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor now dominate the segment, while Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp and River are also expanding their market share. ICRA attributed the downgrade partly to this intensifying competition, as well as the government's rationalisation of EV subsidies, both of which have weighed on demand and margins.
The agency also flagged company-specific concerns, including weakening brand perception and gaps in service execution, as key factors that have hurt Ola Electric's operating performance over the past year.
Financials Under Strain
Ola Electric's financials reflect the operational pressure. In the December quarter, the company's revenue from operations fell 55% YoY to ₹470 crore. Losses narrowed to ₹487 crore from ₹564 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, partly due to cost-cutting measures including headcount reductions, network consolidation, and tighter expense controls.
However, ICRA noted that the timing of breakeven "remains highly contingent on demand recovery rather than further cost compression," suggesting that internal measures alone will not be enough to turn the company around.
The agency acknowledged a modest uptick in volumes since March 2026 but added that "the durability of the recovery and resultant operating-leverage gains remain to be seen."
Ola Electric's push into battery cell manufacturing and stationary energy storage is viewed by ICRA as a long-term positive, strengthening its localisation strategy and reducing dependence on imports. However, these projects require significant capital and currently have limited revenue visibility, making them a near- to medium-term risk.
The agency noted that the company is likely to attract funding for its cell manufacturing plans given investor interest in next-generation technologies, and that any successful fundraise would be key to stabilising the battery business.