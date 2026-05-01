GST Collections Rise 8.7% in April, But Growth Driven More by Imports Than Consumption

Goods and Services Tax collections rise 8.7% to ₹2.42 lakh crore in April
Import GST surges 25.8%, driving growth amid higher commodity prices
Domestic GST growth modest at 4.3%, signalling softer consumption trends
India's goods and services tax collections opened the new financial year on a strong note, rising 8.7% year on year to ₹2,42,702 crore in April 2026 — the highest monthly figure in recent memory — with the headline growth driven more by a sharp jump in import-related taxes than by domestic consumption activity.
Import GST was the standout performer, climbing 25.8% to ₹57,580 crore against ₹45,754 crore in April 2025. The surge reflects both higher import volumes and the elevated commodity prices feeding through from the Middle East conflict, particularly on energy imports.
Domestic collections, by contrast, grew at a more measured 4.3% to ₹1,85,122 crore. Within that figure, Central GST contributed ₹52,140 crore, State GST ₹61,331 crore and Integrated GST ₹71,651 crore. After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue for the month settled at ₹2,10,909 crore — a 7.3% increase over the same month last year.
Total refunds rose 19.3% to ₹31,793 crore, though the composition was mixed. Domestic refunds spiked 54.6% to ₹19,996 crore, while export-related refunds processed through the ICEGATE system fell 14% to ₹11,797 crore.
State-Level Picture
The state-wise data shows considerable divergence. Several large states posted double-digit or stronger growth in State GST collections: Karnataka was up 42%, Maharashtra 40%, Telangana 36% and Puducherry an exceptional 108%. Punjab and Chandigarh led all regions with growth rates of 65% and above.
At the other end, Ladakh recorded a modest decline of 8% and Jharkhand saw no change year on year.
The annual picture for FY26 tells a more complicated story. Most states saw their full-year GST collections fall compared to FY25, with Sikkim recording the steepest drop at close to 45%. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also saw significant annual declines. Karnataka was the exception, posting the highest annual growth at 14% even as most peers saw collections soften over the full year.
Context
The April figure follows a gross collection of ₹2,00,064 crore in March 2026, itself 8.8% higher than the same month the previous year. The sequential jump from March to April is partly seasonal — the start of a new financial year typically sees elevated import activity — but the scale of the import component this April suggests the West Asia-linked supply chain disruptions and energy price pressures are already showing up in the tax data in a meaningful way.