GST Collections Rise 8.7% in April, But Growth Driven More by Imports Than Consumption

Context

The April figure follows a gross collection of ₹2,00,064 crore in March 2026, itself 8.8% higher than the same month the previous year. The sequential jump from March to April is partly seasonal — the start of a new financial year typically sees elevated import activity — but the scale of the import component this April suggests the West Asia-linked supply chain disruptions and energy price pressures are already showing up in the tax data in a meaningful way.