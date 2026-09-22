Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 To Begin October 8; Prime Members To Get Up To 10% Extra

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8.
The sale will offer deals, discounts and new launches across categories.
Amazon is also expanding jobs, logistics and quick delivery ahead of Diwali.
Amazon India announced that its flagship festive sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, will begin on October 8, as the ecommerce company gears up for the festive shopping season. The sale will include deals and new launches across smartphones, electronics, televisions, fashion and beauty, home appliances, kitchen products, groceries and other everyday essentials.
Customers using SBI Credit and Debit Cards and eligible EMI transactions will receive a 10% instant discount during the sale. Prime members will also get benefits of up to 10% extra. Amazon said the festival will offer deals across a wide range of products, including premium and value segments, with what it describes as some of the lowest prices of the year.
Festive Deals And Offers
The sale will include promotional categories such as Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals and 8 PM Deals. Customers will also be able to access offers including Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Sample Mania and Amazon Combos. No Cost EMI and exchange offers will also be available across several categories.
Amazon is also bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into the festive shopping experience. Customers will be able to use AI-powered features to compare products, check price histories and receive recommendations while browsing product pages and search results.
Prime members will additionally get access to a festive lineup of titles on Prime Video across different genres and languages.
Advertisement
Amazon Scales Festive Operations
Ahead of the festive season, Amazon India said it has created more than 160,000 seasonal work opportunities across its operations network covering 400 cities.
The company is also expanding its logistics infrastructure by adding 20 fulfilment centres, six sort centres and 150 last mile delivery stations. Amazon said its network now supports more than 1.7 million sellers, while its seller base has crossed 20 lakhs.
Amazon is also expanding its quick delivery service, Amazon Now, which is currently available in more than 60 cities. The company plans to take the service to 100 cities before Diwali, offering groceries, household essentials, personal care products, fashion, beauty items and small appliances.