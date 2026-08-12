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Lenskart Q1 Profit Jumps 182% YoY To ₹228 Crore; Product Margin Crosses 70%

Lenskart reported strong growth across its India and international businesses in Q1 FY27, while margins and cash generation also improved

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Lenskart
Photo: Lenskart
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lenskart’s Q1 FY27 profit rose 182.3% year-on-year to ₹228 crore.

  • Revenue increased 33.6% to ₹2,714 crore, while EBITDA rose 61.3% to ₹589 crore.

  • The company’s international business grew 38%, while consolidated product margin crossed 70% for the first time.

Eyewear services provider Lenskart Solutions reported a sharp rise in profit for the first quarter of FY27, helped by strong revenue growth and improved margins across its India and international businesses.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 182.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹228 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 33.6% to ₹2,714 crore from ₹1,894 crore.

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EBITDA increased 61.3% YoY to ₹589 crore. On a pre-IndAS 116 basis, EBITDA grew 95% during the quarter, according to the company.

Margins Improve As Business Scales

Lenskart’s consolidated product margin crossed the 70% mark for the first time, rising to 70.3% in Q1 FY27 from 68.7% a year earlier. India’s product margin increased to 64.2%, while the international business recorded a margin of 77.1%.

The company’s overall EBITDA margin improved to 21.7% from 18% a year earlier. On a pre-IndAS 116 basis, the margin stood at 13.3%, compared with 9.1% in Q1 FY26.

Lenskart said its operating cash flow stood at ₹297 crore during the quarter, above capital expenditure of about ₹207 crore. The company spent ₹75 crore on stores and ₹132 crore on increasing plant capacity in Hyderabad.

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In a letter to shareholders, co-founder Peyush Bansal said Lenskart was focused on expanding the eyewear market rather than simply competing for existing customers. “We see our role as creating the market, not competing in it,” Bansal said.

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Lenskart said revenue from India operations increased 30.7% year-on-year, while international revenue grew 38%. The company operates its international business through brands including Owndays and Meller.

Bansal said the company’s international business had moved beyond the initial uncertainty around the model, with the focus now shifting to scaling. He said Lenskart’s ambition was to build a global eyewear company.

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The company is also expanding into technology-led eyecare. Bansal said Lenskart’s self-eye test entered pilot stores during the quarter, while its smart-glasses brand B by Lenskart had crossed 80,000 sign-ups.

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The board has also considered the acquisition of an additional stake in Baofeng Framekart Technology, a joint venture between Lenskart and Geng Yongchao. Lenskart also plans to incorporate step-down subsidiaries in South Korea and China.

Bansal said Lenskart had set out to sell eyeglasses but now wanted to build what he described as “the infrastructure of vision”, combining eyewear, eyecare and technology to serve a larger customer base.Bansal said Lenskart had set out to sell eyeglasses but now wanted to build what he described as “the infrastructure of vision”, combining eyewear, eyecare and technology to serve a larger customer base.

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