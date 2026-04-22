Aircel Case: SBI Moves Supreme Court to Review Spectrum Insolvency Order

The Ruling That Triggered the Challenge

The February 13 order was delivered in the long-running insolvency dispute involving Aircel, its subsidiary Aircel Cellular, and Dishnet Wireless, all of which had voluntarily entered the insolvency process under Section 10 of the IBC. The companies had received telecom licences in 2006 under Unified Access Service Licence agreements and had later acquired spectrum through government auctions. During insolvency proceedings, the right to use this spectrum was treated as part of the companies' assets.