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The Dividend Catch: TCS Pays More But Wipro Gives Better Returns

TCS leads in absolute dividend payout but higher share price lowers yield as investors focus on income returns over headline numbers

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Dividend Catch: TCS Pays More But Wipro Gives Better Returns
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wipro tops dividend yield at 5.39%, beats TCS and HCLTech

  • Tata Consultancy Services leads payouts, but lower yield at 4.4% due to price

  • Dividend yield over payout guides income investors, highlights valuation impact

India's leading IT companies have announced their latest shareholder payouts for FY26, but the comparison reveals a key insight that higher dividend payouts do not always translate into better returns.

Based on current market prices, Wipro offers the highest dividend yield among peers at 5.39%, outperforming Tata Consultancy Services at 4.4% and HCLTech at 4.16%.

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This highlights a common investor trap. While TCS offers the highest dividend in absolute rupee terms, its higher stock price reduces the effective yield, making Wipro a more attractive option for income-focused investors.

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Yield vs Payout Drives Investor Preference

Dividend yield reflects the return earned relative to the stock price, making it a more relevant metric for investors seeking regular income.

Wipro's total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹11 per share, comprising ₹5 in Q1 and ₹6 in Q3, with no fresh dividend declared in the March quarter. Despite a lower absolute payout compared to peers, its relatively lower share price boosts its yield to the top position.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,501.8 crore for Q4 FY26, down 1.9% year-on-year but up 12% sequentially. Revenue rose 7.7% YoY to ₹242.4 billion. The board also evaluated a ₹250 per share buyback, potentially taking the total buyback size to ₹15,000 crore.

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TCS Leads In Absolute Payout, Not Yield

TCS remains the leader in terms of total dividend payout, declaring ₹110 per share for FY26, including a final dividend of ₹31 announced alongside its Q4 results.

The company posted a strong quarterly performance, with net profit rising 29% sequentially to ₹13,718 crore, while revenue increased 5.4% QoQ to ₹70,698 crore.

However, due to its higher share price, TCS' dividend yield stands at 4.4%, placing it behind Wipro in yield rankings despite its higher payouts.

HCLTech Balances Growth and Returns

HCLTech announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking its total FY26 payout to ₹60 per share after three interim dividends of ₹12 each.

The company reported a net profit of ₹4,488 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.2% YoY, while revenue rose 12.34% to ₹33,981 crore.

Its dividend yield stands at 4.16%, making it the lowest among the three, though still competitive in the sector.

While TCS leads in total dividend distribution, Wipro's higher yield makes it more attractive for income-focused investors, followed by TCS and HCLTech.

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