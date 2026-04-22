The Dividend Catch: TCS Pays More But Wipro Gives Better Returns

Wipro tops dividend yield at 5.39%, beats TCS and HCLTech
Tata Consultancy Services leads payouts, but lower yield at 4.4% due to price
Dividend yield over payout guides income investors, highlights valuation impact
India's leading IT companies have announced their latest shareholder payouts for FY26, but the comparison reveals a key insight that higher dividend payouts do not always translate into better returns.
Based on current market prices, Wipro offers the highest dividend yield among peers at 5.39%, outperforming Tata Consultancy Services at 4.4% and HCLTech at 4.16%.
This highlights a common investor trap. While TCS offers the highest dividend in absolute rupee terms, its higher stock price reduces the effective yield, making Wipro a more attractive option for income-focused investors.
Yield vs Payout Drives Investor Preference
Dividend yield reflects the return earned relative to the stock price, making it a more relevant metric for investors seeking regular income.
Wipro's total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹11 per share, comprising ₹5 in Q1 and ₹6 in Q3, with no fresh dividend declared in the March quarter. Despite a lower absolute payout compared to peers, its relatively lower share price boosts its yield to the top position.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,501.8 crore for Q4 FY26, down 1.9% year-on-year but up 12% sequentially. Revenue rose 7.7% YoY to ₹242.4 billion. The board also evaluated a ₹250 per share buyback, potentially taking the total buyback size to ₹15,000 crore.
TCS Leads In Absolute Payout, Not Yield
TCS remains the leader in terms of total dividend payout, declaring ₹110 per share for FY26, including a final dividend of ₹31 announced alongside its Q4 results.
The company posted a strong quarterly performance, with net profit rising 29% sequentially to ₹13,718 crore, while revenue increased 5.4% QoQ to ₹70,698 crore.
However, due to its higher share price, TCS' dividend yield stands at 4.4%, placing it behind Wipro in yield rankings despite its higher payouts.
HCLTech Balances Growth and Returns
HCLTech announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking its total FY26 payout to ₹60 per share after three interim dividends of ₹12 each.
The company reported a net profit of ₹4,488 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.2% YoY, while revenue rose 12.34% to ₹33,981 crore.
Its dividend yield stands at 4.16%, making it the lowest among the three, though still competitive in the sector.
While TCS leads in total dividend distribution, Wipro's higher yield makes it more attractive for income-focused investors, followed by TCS and HCLTech.