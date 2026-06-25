Sunsol Mulls Over 2 GW Solar Deployment Through 5k Projects in India by 2030

Sunsol Cleantech, backed by global consultancy Sunkonnect, plans to enable over 2 GW of distributed solar capacity in India
Through about 5,000 rooftop, captive, open-access and utility-scale projects.
Positioned as a single-window platform, Sunsol aims to bolster India’s push toward its 280 GW solar target while enhancing energy security, affordability and sustainability nationwide.
Global consultancy firm Sunkonnet on Thursday said its distributed energy platform Sunsol Cleantech plans to support the deployment of over two gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity across India by 2030.
Sunsol is designed to empower India’s transition to distributed solar energy by providing a single-window platform for rooftop and on-ground solar installations.
The initiative aims to deliver 5,000 targeted projects, including rooftop, captive, open-access, and utility-scale installations, representing a significant proportion of India's national goal to achieve 280 GW of solar power by the end of the decade, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Sunkonnect, a global leader in sustainability consulting, today announced a major milestone for its distributed energy platform Sunsol Cleantech, unveiling plans to support the deployment of over two gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity by 2030 across India.
India's clean energy landscape has transformed dramatically in recent years, with non-fossil energy sources now constituting over 50% of the country's installed electricity capacity as of April 2026.
Solar energy, in particular, has been the driving force behind this shift, with national solar capacity surging more than fifty-fold in just over a decade, from a modest 2.8 GW in 2014 to an impressive 150 GW today, it stated.
Now, with the government’s new target of 280 GW solar by 2030, Sunsol’s large-scale, distributed approach is set to play a pivotal role in turning this vision into reality.
Nitish Kumar, Managing Director, Sunsol Cleantech, said, "At Sunsol, our goal is to be a catalyst in India’s clean energy transformation by supporting more than two GW of solar deployment by 2030. This is about more than just numbers, it’s about delivering real impact to the nation’s energy security, affordability, and sustainability".
Sunsol’s ambitious programme is underpinned by the proven expertise of Sunkonnect, its parent group headquartered in Singapore.
Since 2019, Sunkonnect has completed over 5 GW of renewable energy projects in partnership with more than 20 major industry players across India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and beyond.
The company’s team of 200+ skilled professionals brings expertise in solar, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, energy storage, and electric mobility.