Uno Minda To Invest ₹1,415 Cr Across Business Verticals To Boost Manufacturing Capacity

Uno Minda further said its JV with Japanese firm Toyoda Gosei will also set up a new plant at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra under Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt Ltd to manufacture interior and exterior automotive parts, airbags, hoses, and body sealing parts at an estimated capex of around ₹670 crore with the new facility. The facility is expected to commence operations by Q4FY29.