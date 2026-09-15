MDL To Invest ₹27,000 Cr For Shipbuilding Cluster In Dighi, 90,000 Jobs Expected

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) will invest around ₹27,000 crore to establish a greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Dighi in Raigad district, in a move expected to generate 90,000 jobs, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
MDL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra Ltd (NSHIPML) in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official release issued here said.
As per the agreement, MDL has set a target of achieving an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 2 million gross tonnes at Dighi.
The project, with a proposed investment of ₹27,000 crore, will enable construction of large commercial vessels and strengthen the country's maritime industrial capabilities, it said.
The greenfield shipbuilding cluster is being developed jointly by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the Mumbai Port Authority through NSHIPML, a special-purpose company established for the purpose.
The project is being taken forward under the Centre's Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster Development Plan and is expected to complement the objectives of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
According to the release, the Dighi project will create modern shipbuilding infrastructure and an industrial and supply chain ecosystem to support the sector.
It is expected to boost domestic shipbuilding capacity, attract technology and investment, create skilled employment and enhance India's competitiveness in the global maritime sector.
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MDL Chairman and Managing Director Captain Jagmohan said the company would work towards creating a modern, globally competitive shipbuilding facility at Dighi with the cooperation of all stakeholders.
Captain Jagmohan signed the MoU with NSHIPML Managing Director Pradeep P, the release said.