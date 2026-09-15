Musashi India, Bhago Mobility Sign LOI For E-Axles For Electric 3-Wheeler

"Bhago Bhim is being engineered to set a new benchmark for passenger three-wheelers in India. Musashi's locally manufactured e-axle brings that engineering to the heart of the vehicle. Together with our partners across the electric mobility ecosystem, we are building an L5 platform designed for India's roads and India's micro-entrepreneurs, with production commencing in 2027," said Aditya Goyal, Founder & Managing Director, Bhago Mobility Solutions Private Limited.