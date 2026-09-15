Musashi India, Bhago Mobility Sign LOI For E-Axles For Electric 3-Wheeler

Japanese firm Musashi Seimitsu's wholly-owned subsidiary Musashi Auto Parts India on Tuesday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bhago Mobility Solutions to supply electric powertrain systems for the fixed-battery variant of its upcoming three-wheeler passenger vehicle platform Bhago Bhim.
Under the partnership, Musashi will supply three-wheeler e-axles for the fixed-battery variant, with production planned to commence next year. Manufacturing will be supported by Musashi's Bengaluru plant, it said.
The new three-wheeler is being developed in both battery-swap and fixed-battery configurations, the company said.
"With electrification already accounting for more than 60 per cent of India's three-wheeler retail sales in 2025, the segment is at the forefront of India's transition to electric mobility," said Naoya Nishimura, Chief Executive Officer, Musashi India & Africa Region.
Leveraging Japanese technology and the company's locally manufactured e-axle solutions is designed to support OEMs in delivering efficient, reliable and scalable electric vehicles, he added.
The e-axle solution is designed to provide an integrated electric powertrain solution for the three-wheeler segment, to deliver enhanced performance, efficiency and reliability for passenger mobility, it said.
The partnership will also support the localisation of electric mobility technologies in India, with the e-axles to be manufactured in India, complementing Bhago Mobility's focus on developing and manufacturing electric three-wheelers in the country, the company said.
"Bhago Bhim is being engineered to set a new benchmark for passenger three-wheelers in India. Musashi's locally manufactured e-axle brings that engineering to the heart of the vehicle. Together with our partners across the electric mobility ecosystem, we are building an L5 platform designed for India's roads and India's micro-entrepreneurs, with production commencing in 2027," said Aditya Goyal, Founder & Managing Director, Bhago Mobility Solutions Private Limited.
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The latest vehicle platform is being developed on a connected, IoT-native architecture, with integrated telematics designed to enable predictive diagnostics, proactive maintenance scheduling and remote software updates, the company said.