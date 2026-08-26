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Hyundai To Expand India Line-Up With 26 Models In 100-Model Global Push

India will also play a larger role in Hyundai’s manufacturing expansion as it plans to add nearly 1.3 million units of global production capacity by 2030

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Hyundai Plans 100 New And Updated Models, 26 In India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hyundai plans 26 new or updated models for India

  • It intends to add 320,000 units of production capacity in the country by 2030

  • The automaker will launch or refresh more than 100 models across 18 segments, with 58 earmarked for the US

Hyundai Motor plans to introduce or update more than 100 models globally, including 26 for India, as it expands its hybrid, electric and extended-range electric vehicle portfolio amid changing consumer demand.

The South Korean automaker’s product offensive, announced at its CEO Investor Day in Seoul on Wednesday, will cover 18 new vehicle segments.

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These include a midsize pickup, light commercial vehicles and body-on-frame models.

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Some models will be launched across multiple markets, with 58 allocated to the US, 41 to Europe, 26 to India and 22 to China, as per a report by Bloomberg.

India will also play a larger role in Hyundai’s manufacturing expansion. The company plans to add nearly 1.3 million units of global production capacity by 2030, including 320,000 units in India, 500,000 in North America and 200,000 in South Korea, it said.

The strategy marks a shift towards greater flexibility, with Hyundai adapting plants to produce electric and hybrid vehicles depending on market demand and trade conditions.

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Hybrid Push In US

Hyundai is broadening its powertrain strategy as demand for fully electric vehicles has softened in several markets.

In the US, the company plans to offer more than 10 hybrid models by 2030, with hybrids expected to account for nearly half of regional sales.

The automaker also plans to increase local parts sourcing in North America to 80% from 60%, a move that could help limit the effect of US automotive tariffs, the BBG report said.

The first seven vehicles from the wider product programme are expected over the next eight months. These include a new Tucson SUV and Tucson hybrid, the Ioniq 3 compact EV and the Santa Fe extended-range EV.

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The Santa Fe model is targeted to deliver more than 600 miles (966 kilometres) of combined range and will use a battery capable of charging 40% faster than previous cells. Production is planned at Hyundai’s Alabama facility.

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Genesis And Robotics Expansion

Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand is also preparing its first hybrid, based on the GV80 SUV, along with its first extended-range EV early next year. The latter is expected to offer more than 640 miles of range. Genesis is targeting annual sales of 350,000 vehicles by 2030, BBG reported.

Hyundai is simultaneously expanding its robotics operations. Its Robot Metaplant Application Center in Georgia, where Boston Dynamics’ Atlas humanoid robot is trained and assessed, opened in June.

The facility is expected to expand tenfold by year-end, ahead of planned production of 30,000 robots annually from 2028, according to Bloomberg.

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