JSW MG Motor India Looks to Leverage on Non-Metros to Accelerate Sales of EV Windsor

From an EV growth perspective, Raina said, "These non-metro regions present a tremendous opportunity, and we aim to play a leading role in this journey." On how the company plans to accelerate Windsor sales further, he said, "Supported by our robust network, we look forward to further deepening our reach through continuous EV awareness efforts and enhanced customer engagement in these regions." JSW MG Motor India, which has other EV models such as Comet and ZS EV, has clocked close to a total of 1 lakh units of EV from October 2024 to February 2026 in India.