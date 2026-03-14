Ola Electric Launches #EndICEAge Campaign to Accelerate EV Adoption

Ola Electric on Saturday launched #EndICEAge, a nationwide campaign aimed at accelerating India's transition away from petrol-powered or internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers toward electric mobility.
The campaign highlights the rising cost and inconvenience of petrol dependency while encouraging riders across the country to make the shift to electric vehicles.
Through #EndICEAge, the company aims to turn this growing inconvenience into a catalyst for change by encouraging riders to move away from petrol vehicles and adopt electric mobility, Ola Electric said in a statement.
As part of the campaign, the company has rolled out limited-period benefits worth over Rs 20,000 for customers purchasing a new Ola S1 scooter or Roadster motorcycle.
Available for three days until March 16, 2026, the offers include a Rs 10,000 cash discount and an extended 8-year battery warranty valued at up to Rs 15,000, providing customers with both upfront savings and long-term peace of mind, it said.
In addition, Ola Electric has introduced a #EndICEAge social initiative that invites new customers to share their transition from petrol to electric.
Customers who purchase an Ola Electric two-wheeler starting today till March 16, 2026 can upload their last month's petrol bills on social media platforms, tagging Ola Electric and using #EndICEAge.
Each day, the company will select three standout entries and adjust their petrol expenses against the payment made by the customer, it stated.
"For decades, India has been stuck in the petrol cycle, rising fuel prices, constant visits to petrol pumps, and a mobility system built on outdated technology. With #EndICEAge, we're inviting riders across the country to break free from petrol dependency and move to electric," a company spokesperson said.
The company's S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles offer a cleaner, smarter and far more economical way to commute, the spokesperson added.
"The future of mobility is electric, and #EndICEAge is about accelerating that shift across India," the spokesperson said.
The company recently announced the Champions Edition of its flagship 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) scooter and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) motorcycle to commemorate India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.
The limited Champions Edition will be available at company stores and on the website from tomorrow until the end of April 2026.