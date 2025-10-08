Johnson & Johnson to Pay $966 Million to Victim’s Family in Baby Powder Cancer Case: What’s Behind This?

Not a New Scandal

While J&J stopped selling its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023 following lawsuits claiming its use was linked to cancer, court filings reveal that the company knew as early as the 1970s that the products contained asbestos. Firstpost reports that from 1971 to the 2000s, the company’s raw talc and finished powders would occasionally test positive for small amounts of asbestos, and company executives, scientists and lawyers had discussed how to address the problem while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public.