‘Line Of Control’, A Powerful Cinematic Adaptation Of Internationally Acclaimed Novel The Collaborator

Following a celebrated festival run, the film has been showcased at prestigious international platforms, including the San Diego International Film Festival (World Premiere), the UK Asian Film Festival (UK Premiere), and the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai (Asia Premiere). The film is set against the Kashmir insurgency in 1993. Line of Control follows the haunting journey of a teenage boy whose world is shattered when his best friend mysteriously vanishes amid escalating violence. Fueled by loyalty and love, he embarks on a dangerous search, one that pushes him to the brink as he confronts unimaginable choices, moral conflict, and the brutal realities of survival.