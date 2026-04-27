‘Line Of Control’, A Powerful Cinematic Adaptation Of Internationally Acclaimed Novel The Collaborator

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Line of Control, a gripping and emotionally charged feature film adapted from Mirza Waheed’s award-winning novel The Collaborator, will have its online global press meet on 15 April 2026. The film is set to release in India and Middle East on the 17th of April, 2026.
Following a celebrated festival run, the film has been showcased at prestigious international platforms, including the San Diego International Film Festival (World Premiere), the UK Asian Film Festival (UK Premiere), and the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai (Asia Premiere). The film is set against the Kashmir insurgency in 1993. Line of Control follows the haunting journey of a teenage boy whose world is shattered when his best friend mysteriously vanishes amid escalating violence. Fueled by loyalty and love, he embarks on a dangerous search, one that pushes him to the brink as he confronts unimaginable choices, moral conflict, and the brutal realities of survival.
While deeply rooted in the political and emotional landscape of Kashmir, the film transcends borders through its universal themes of friendship, loss, identity, and resilience. At a time when more than 100 conflict zones persist worldwide, its human story feels both urgent and profoundly relevant.
The film features a distinguished international ensemble cast, including- Rudi Dharmalingam (The Lazarus Project, Role Play, Playing Gracie Darling), Nitin Ganatra (Sweetpea, 3 Body Problem), Vikram Kapadia, Meera Ganatra. The two leads are new finds Nikhil Singh Rai, Anastasia Jairath.
Line of Control is adapted to screen and directed by Travis Hodgkins, edited by Jamie Kirkpatrick, music by Wayne Sharpe and director of photography Johan Holmquist.
The film is produced by a dynamic and all-women team- Rashaana Shah, Cristy Coors Beasley, Namrata Sharma, Chaitra Vedullapalli and Swetha Pakala.
Based on The Collaborator by Mirza Waheed, shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award and longlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize , the source material is celebrated for its lyrical prose, political depth, and sensitive yet unflinching portrayal of conflict. The novel has garnered an international readership and continues to resonate deeply with communities affected by displacement, occupation, and trauma.
”Line of Control is positioned as a rare cinematic offering, one that masterfully blends artistry, political relevance, and emotional immediacy with compelling commercial appeal. Its festival pedigree, international cast, and human-centered narrative promise to captivate cinephiles, critics, and global audiences alike” says Rashaana Shah