ServiceNow Bullish On Opportunities In India, Says Zavery

"We run on public clouds. We run on the usual hyperscalers. We run on our own data centre...So, we give you the flexibility. That really helps a lot of customers." "Our product has been made to be very compliant with the regulations. We have been doing that for many years. We had to do that for the US government. We are doing that with the European Union. There are a lot of data protection Acts... Similarly, in India, what they are asking for is not something unreasonable," Zavery said.