Masayoshi Son Rejects AI Bubble Fears, Outlines SoftBank's Plans Of 'Robots Manufacturing Robots'

Masayoshi Son told SoftBank shareholders the AI boom is far from a bubble, calling it an "insult to AI"
He vowed to chase artificial super intelligence (ASI) 10,000 times smarter than humans, framed as a partner not a threat
Highlighted a new “physical AI plant” where robots are already manufacturing robots at scale
SoftBank Group founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son has dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) is entering bubble territory, arguing that the technology remains in the early stages of a transformation that could reshape industries and societies for decades.
Addressing shareholders at SoftBank's annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Son said that describing the current AI boom as a bubble underestimated the scale of what lies ahead.
Son maintained that AI has yet to realise its full potential and described the sector as being at an early stage.
"The AI revolution has only just begun. For an industry that is still at such an early stage, calling it a bubble is an insult," he said, as per news agency Bloomberg (BBG).
The comments come at a time when investors have increasingly questioned whether soaring valuations across the AI sector can be sustained.
SoftBank's own market performance has benefited from Son's aggressive investment strategy, particularly his backing of OpenAI and broader AI infrastructure projects.
The 68-year-old entrepreneur also made it clear that retirement is not currently on his agenda. "I don't have time to retire," Son said, adding that he intends to continue leading SoftBank for another 10 to 15 years as the company pursues what he calls artificial super intelligence (ASI).
Focus on Super Intelligent AI
Son has repeatedly outlined a vision of AI systems becoming vastly more capable than humans.
He defines ASI as being 10,000 times smarter than a person and believes it will become a major driver of future innovation.
"Artificial super intelligence won't be replacing humans. But it will help humans evolve. It's a tool for human advancement, a colleague and a partner," the Softbank executive was quoted as saying by BBG.
"We are going to pursue ASI all the way through, without holding anything back," he told the investors.
'Robots Manufacturing Robots'
As part of that strategy, SoftBank is expanding beyond software and chip investments into robotics.
At the AGM, Son revealed the company has begun manufacturing robots at what he called a "physical AI plant" and suggested further announcements are expected soon.
"I think we're the first in the world to have robots manufacturing robots at scale," Son remarked, as per Reuters.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Push
SoftBank has accelerated investments in AI-related businesses, including commitments worth around $65 billion to OpenAI and the planned acquisition of ABB's robotics division.
SoftBank is also seeking to strengthen Japan's AI capabilities through cybersecurity and infrastructure projects. The group has launched a new cybersecurity offering called "Patching as a Service", developed through a joint venture between SoftBank Corp and OpenAI.
Son also expressed interest in investing in power and data-centre infrastructure in Japan, saying SoftBank could expand electricity supply and attract AI data centres if opportunities arise.
'Have Become Greedier': Plan For Next Decade
Despite having navigated multiple market booms and downturns over his career, Son signalled that his ambitions are growing rather than diminishing.
"I have become greedier. I would like to do more over the next 10 to 15 years. I will stay healthy as long as I can," Son said at the AGM, as per Reuters.