Infosys Teams Up With AWS to Integrate Topaz With Amazon Q Developer

Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with AWS to integrate its Topaz platform with the AI assistant, Amazon Q Developer.
The collaboration aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI across industries.
The partnership will enhance Infosys’ internal operations and drive innovation for its clients.
Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate its Topaz platform with the generative AI-powered assistant, Amazon Q Developer. Infosys said the partnership aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).
The companies aim to "enhance Infosys’ internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods," said an exchange filing by Infosys.
Following the announcement, Infosys shares were trading 1.68% higher at ₹1,638 apiece on the BSE at 2:30 PM.
"By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical processes like HR, recruitment, and vendor management," said Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President and Global Services Head for AI and Industry Verticals at Infosys.
Infosys is leveraging Topaz, along with AWS technologies, to drive AI-led transformation across functions such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. Integration with Amazon Q Developer allows Infosys to automate documentation and enhance coding, testing, debugging, and legacy modernisation, boosting efficiency and accuracy.
The company is also using AWS generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, to deliver personalised, real-time engagement solutions across industries such as sports and entertainment, improving productivity and user experience.
Last year, the Indian IT sector saw several similar partnerships between IT services firms and Big Tech companies.
In November, HCLTech and AWS signed a strategic collaboration to accelerate financial services transformation via autonomous AI-powered solutions and core modernisation using AWS cloud and AI capabilities.
Earlier, the Noida-based company signed a multi-year collaboration with OpenAI to drive large-scale enterprise AI adoption, becoming one of the first Indian IT services partners to integrate OpenAI’s models and technology.
In December, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company was forming strategic partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro to accelerate enterprise adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot and agentic AI, with each partner deploying more than 50,000 licences, totalling over 200,000.