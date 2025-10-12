DGCA fined IndiGo ₹40 lakh for using non-qualified flight simulators to train pilots for operations at critical airports.
The penalty includes ₹20 lakh each on IndiGo’s Director of Training and Director of Flight Operations.
IndiGo said it was informed of the penalty on September 26, 2025 and it is contesting the order.
IndiGo Airlines has been fined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for using non-qualified flight simulators for operations at critical airports such as Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu. These simulators were used by the carrier to conduct pilot training.
The DGCA has imposed a total penalty of ₹40 lakh on IndiGo’s Director of Training and its Director of Flight Operations (DFO).
So far, the airline has officially disclosed that the DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the company for allegedly failing to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes, according to an exchange filing last week.
The company stated that it was informed about the penalty on September 26, 2025 and is contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority. It added that the penalty has no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.
The filing also mentioned that the delay in disclosure was unintentional and occurred due to a lapse in internal communication regarding the order’s details.
According to an ANI report, IndiGo violated the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and directions issued under Rule 133A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.
The DGCA’s investigation, based on IndiGo’s training records and email correspondence from July 2025, found that simulator training for about 1,700 pilots, including Captains and First Officers, was conducted using Full Flight Simulators (FFS) that were not approved for Category C (critical) airports, the news agency reported.
These airports, including Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu, require specialised simulator training due to challenging terrain, weather, and approach conditions.
The DGCA order identified 20 simulators across training centres in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, operated by organisations such as CSTPL, FSTC, ACAT, and Airbus. These simulators were found “not qualified for Calicut and/or Leh” but were still used for relevant training sessions.
Following the investigation, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s Director of Training in August 2025. The airline’s response, submitted on 22 August, was deemed unsatisfactory, leading the regulator to impose penalties, ANI reported.
Citing Rule 162 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and Schedule VI-B (Severity Level 5), the DGCA levied a ₹20 lakh fine on each of the two responsible post-holders for failing to ensure the use of qualified simulators for Category C airport training.