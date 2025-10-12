Corporate

IndiGo Fined ₹40 Lakh for Using Unqualified Flight Simulators in Pilot Training

The DGCA has imposed a total penalty of ₹40 lakh on IndiGo’s Director of Training and its Director of Flight Operations (DFO). So far, the airline has officially disclosed that the DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the company for allegedly failing to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes