IndiGo Flight Disruptions in Dec: DGCA Slaps ₹22.2-Cr Penalty on Airline, Warns CEO Elbers

While the regulator imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakh for the airline's "failure to establish and effectively implement a scheme for compliance with limits of Flight Time, Flight Duty Period, Duty Period and Rest Periods; inadequate buffer margins in roster planning", another ₹30-lakh financial penalty has been slapped for "failure of accountable management to ensure overall functioning, financing, and conduct of operations to DGCA standards, as per the statement.