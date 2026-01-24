Hitachi India Eyes 5,000+ Hires Over Five Years as Infrastructure, AI Push Accelerates

Hitachi India plans to add over 5,000 employees in the next five years across energy, AI, rail, and digital services.
The expansion underscores Japan’s long-term investment focus on India as a key infrastructure and manufacturing hub.
Hiring comes amid supply-chain diversification and rising global uncertainty, with India emerging as a preferred destination.
Hitachi India plans to significantly expand its local workforce, with more than 5,000 new hires over the next five years, as part of its push into infrastructure development and digital transformation in India.
The investments will span multiple sectors, including energy, artificial intelligence, and resources, and will be integrated into the company’s global centres of excellence, Bharat Kaushal, executive chairman of Hitachi India, said on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos. Hitachi India currently employs around 42,000 people across its various businesses in the country.
Hiring as Part of a Broader Digital Strategy
According to media reports, the hiring plan forms part of a broader strategy to capitalise on rising investments in India’s energy and rail sectors, as well as the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and industrial automation. India’s vast domestic market has emerged as a key growth driver for Hitachi, which is increasingly focusing on digitally enabled services alongside manufacturing.
The Centre’s push to accelerate urban infrastructure development and modernise the power grid has also attracted multibillion-dollar commitments from Japan and other global investors. Kaushal said the company aims to export scalable and affordable solutions globally after successfully deploying them in India.
The expansion comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, and uncertainty around global trade policies.
“There is huge uncertainty, and everyone is rethinking across the world,” Kaushal said. “In India, you have kind of conquered the chaos better, or you are in a better position to conquer the chaos.”
Reducing China Dependency
Under the government’s “China plus one” strategy, Indian and multinational firms are being encouraged to manufacture locally to reduce over-dependence on China as a production base. Kaushal noted that this transition is complex, as “it’s about building an ecosystem—one that China already has in a very robust manner.”
Expansion Across Indian Cities
According to a report by BusinessWorld, Hitachi India’s expansion is expected to generate employment across major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and other manufacturing hubs.
Hitachi’s expansion highlights deepening India–Japan economic ties, particularly across infrastructure, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Japan remains among the top five sources of foreign direct investment in India, with a strong presence in transport, power, and urban development.