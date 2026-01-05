India’s Marine Exports Rise by 16% in April-Oct 2025 Despite US Tariff

India’s marine products exports grew strongly in April-October FY26 despite pressure from higher US tariffs.
Seafood exports rose 16% in value to $4.87 billion and 12% in volume to 10.73 lakh tonnes during the period.
While exports to the US declined, sharp growth in shipments to other markets helped offset the impact of the tariff hit.
India’s marine products exports recorded strong growth in the first seven months of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), even as shipments to the United States came under pressure due to higher tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump government.
Between April and October 2025, India’s seafood exports rose 16% in value to $4.87 billion, up from $4.19 billion in the same period last year, The Indian Express reported, citing official data. In volume terms, exports increased 12%, from 9.62 lakh metric tonnes to 10.73 lakh metric tonnes, according to the data.
The growth comes despite the US, India’s largest buyer of Vannamei shrimp, imposing steep tariffs on shrimp imports. While exports to the US declined during the period, shipments to several other countries rose sharply, helping offset the impact.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh told The Indian Express that the government has been actively working to diversify India’s seafood export markets. He said the Fisheries Ministry and the Commerce Ministry have been holding regular meetings with exporters and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) to push exports to alternative destinations.
Among the biggest gainers was Vietnam, which imported $359 million worth of Indian marine products during April–October 2025, more than double the $171.4 million recorded in the same period last year, marking a 110% increase. Belgium also saw a sharp rise, with imports of Indian seafood jumping 90% year-on-year during the period.
Fisheries Ministry officials reportedly said there has been a clear shift towards Asian and European markets. China has emerged as a key growth market, with imports of Indian seafood rising 19% in value and 11% in quantity. Exports to China touched $845.67 million during April–October FY26, up from $710.21 million in the same period last year.
In contrast, exports to the US declined by 4% in value to $1,493 million from $1,557 million a year earlier, and by 11% in quantity. Despite the drop, the US continues to be India’s single largest seafood export destination.
“India’s seafood sector has shown remarkable resilience despite the unprecedented 58% US tariff on shrimp,” a Fisheries Ministry official told The Indian Express, adding that market diversification has helped cushion the impact of trade barriers.