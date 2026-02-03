Seafood Exports, Specialty Chemicals Stocks Zoom 20% on India-US Trade Deal

Munjal Almoula, Managing Partner, Tax & Regulatory Advisory, BDO India, said, "The recent announcement of a reduction in the US tariffs to 18 per cent is a welcome announcement, relieving some pressures on India-US trade dynamics. For important exports like pharmaceuticals, IT services, and textiles, this adjustment down from higher proposed levels, reduces cost escalations." "This announcement on the back of the Union Budget and the India-EU trade deal puts India Inc firmly on the road to PM Modi's goal of Viksit Bharat. India's time is here and now," Almoula, added.