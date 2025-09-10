EU Approves 102 Indian Seafood Units, Bolstering Exports & Greener Standards

EU clears 102 Indian seafood units, expanding access to lucrative European markets.
Approval highlights India’s strong compliance with EU’s strict food safety standards.
Move aligns seafood trade with sustainability goals, paving way for eco-certification.
The European Union cleared 102 new Indian fishery establishments for exports to its member countries on September 9—one of the largest single expansions of market access in recent years.
The approvals include aquaculture shrimps and cephalopods such as squid, cuttlefish and octopus. The move indicates the increasing EU confidence in India’s food safety and traceability standards, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with European counterparts, during which they credited the Export Inspection Council’s (EIC’s) oversight for ensuring compliance with the bloc’s stringent requirements, leading to the decision.
The move is expected to boost export volumes, generate coastal employment and strengthen India’s position in one of the world’s most lucrative and quality-sensitive seafood markets, the commerce ministry said.
According to Mint, it reflects a “renewed climate of trust” between New Delhi and Brussels on product standards, a development that could pave the way for deeper trade cooperation in other sectors, it added.
FTA Talks Gain Momentum
According to reports, the matters which remained unresolved in the EU-India free trade agreement include issues related to taxes on electric vehicles (EVs), agricultural products and non-tariff barrier compliance.
“The Department of Commerce has reiterated its commitment to supporting exporters through policy facilitation, infrastructure development, and capacity building,” the commerce ministry stated in a news release.
“The EIC and EIAs (Export Inspection Agencies) continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that Indian seafood products adhere to international norms, thereby safeguarding public health and enhancing India's global reputation,” it added.
To be sure, India and the European Union are fast-tracking negotiations on a long-delayed free trade agreement. Two rounds of talks are scheduled this month to narrow differences on market access and tariffs.
A delegation of European negotiators is expected to arrive in New Delhi in the coming days. Discussions will centre on rules of origin, duties on agricultural products such as wine and dairy, and broader market-opening commitments, reported Mint. In light of India's difficulties with US tariffs and growing pressure from Washington regarding New Delhi's ongoing crude oil trade with Russia, there is a renewed sense of urgency.
This expansion further paves the way for India to secure eco-certification—e.g., Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)—ensuring that its growing seafood exports with rising EU consumer demand for sustainable and traceable seafood.
This positioning could differentiate Indian products in an overloaded market.