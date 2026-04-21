Electric cab-hailing platform TREVEL is in the process of raising $1mn, with initial investor commitments already secured, according to the company’s statement released today.
The New Delhi-based company said the funds will be used to expand its electric vehicle fleet, develop technology systems and strengthen operations. The current announcement marks the first stage of the fundraising, with details on investors expected after the round is closed.
Founded to address service reliability in urban transport, TREVEL operates a model where it owns vehicles and employs drivers, rather than acting solely as a platform. The company currently offers airport transfers, city rides and hourly rentals, and has begun scaling operations in Gurgaon.
TREVEL plans to expand across the Delhi NCR region and other cities, targeting a fleet of more than 500 vehicles and serving over 50,000 passengers per month by FY2027.
The company said the new capital will support fleet expansion, improvements in backend systems and the rollout of its mobile application.