IDBI Bank Deal: Blackstone Emerges As Buyer For Fairfax’s IIFL Finance Stake

Fairfax is looking to sell its entire IIFL Finance holding ahead of its IDBI Bank bid
Blackstone has emerged as a potential buyer in the proposed transaction
Fairfax may consolidate its Indian financial-sector investments to meet regulatory requirements
Blackstone Inc has emerged as one of the global investment firms considering the purchase of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd’s stake in IIFL Finance Ltd, as the Canadian investment firm prepares for a potential acquisition of IDBI Bank Ltd, as per a report by Bloomberg.
Fairfax, founded by Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, is weighing a sale of its entire holding in IIFL Finance.
The move is linked to regulatory requirements that could arise if Fairfax completes its proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank, the report said.
Blackstone is in discussions with Fairfax and other shareholders regarding a possible investment in IIFL Finance. The talks are preliminary and may not result in a transaction, it added.
Fairfax Holds 15.2% In IIFL Finance
Fairfax held a 15.2% stake in IIFL Finance as of June 30, Bloomberg-compiled data showed. The Indian non-banking financial company has a market value of about $2.9 billion.
Fairfax’s proposed exit comes as it moves closer to its bid for a 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank. Indian authorities are close to accepting the offer, as per BBG.
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At current market prices, the proposed transaction could be valued at about $6.2 billion, potentially making it the largest foreign investment in India’s banking sector, the report said.
Regulatory Rules Drive Restructuring
If Fairfax succeeds in acquiring IDBI Bank, it is expected to consolidate some of its existing Indian lending investments to comply with regulatory requirements.
Fairfax also owns about 40% of CSB Bank Ltd., another Indian private-sector lender. Separately, in May, Fairfax’s India arm agreed to increase its holding in IIFL Capital Services Ltd. to become the majority shareholder in the capital markets and wealth management business.
Fairfax plans to bring IIFL Capital Services under its wholly owned subsidiary following the IDBI Bank acquisition, the BBG report said.
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The potential IIFL Finance transaction comes amid heightened investor interest in India’s financial services sector, driven by increasing formalisation of household savings, rising credit demand and digital adoption.
Blackstone invested more than $700 million last year to acquire a 9.9% stake in Federal Bank Ltd, highlighting the growing interest among global investors in Indian lenders.