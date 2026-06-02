Global Leaders, Indian Govt, Industries Discuss Roadmap to Bridge Skill Gap

India Skills Accelerator roundtable mapped a roadmap to bridge skills gaps and strengthen India as a global talent hub.
Co-chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Sukanta Majumdar, Shobana Kamineni, and Sanjiv Bajaj with WEF’s Mirek Dusek attending.
Stakeholders committed to public-private collaboration on workforce transformation, skills financing, emerging technologies, and inclusive growth for Viksit Bharat 2047.
Global leaders, representatives from the government and industries, on Monday, discussed a roadmap for bridging skills gaps and strengthening India's position as an international talent hub, an official statement said.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), convened the high-level roundtable of the India Skills Accelerator.
"The discussions focused on identifying the key forces shaping India's labour market, validating priority interventions to address critical skills gaps, and building a coalition of stakeholders committed to advancing the India Skills Accelerator agenda," the statement said.
The roundtable was co-chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region; Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson, Apollo HealthCo Limited; and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.
"India's demographic strength can become the world's greatest growth engine if we are able to continuously align skills with the evolving demands of technology, industry and society," Chaudhary stated.
As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, our focus must be on building agile, future-ready and globally competitive talent that can power innovation and growth both within the country and across the world, he added.
The roundtable concluded with a shared commitment from stakeholders to advance priority actions through structured public-private collaboration, with a focus on workforce transformation, skills financing, emerging technologies and inclusive growth.
The outcomes of the deliberations will shape the implementation roadmap of the India Skills Accelerator and support India's efforts to strengthen its position as a leading global talent hub, as per the statement.