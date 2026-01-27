Asian Paints Q3 Profit Down 4.% to ₹1,073.9 crore

Asian Paints had reported exceptional expenses of ₹157.61 crore. It has recognised one time expense of ₹63.74 crore towards an increase in the gratuity liability and Impairment loss of ₹93.87 crore on 'Intangibles', recognised on the acquisition of White Teak. Its Profit before exceptional items and tax was up 8.46% to ₹1,646.70 crore in the December quarter. Asian Paints' total expenses were at ₹7,447.07 crore in the December quarter, up 3.12% year on year.