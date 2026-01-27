  1. home
Asian Paints Q3 Profit Down 4.% to ₹1,073.9 crore

Asian Paints net sales from the international business increased in Q3 FY26 by 6.3% to ₹869.6 crore

Asian Paints Q3 Profit Down 4.% to ₹1,073.9 crore
Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a decline of 4.83% in consolidated net profit at ₹1,073.92 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as implementation of the new labour code and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹1,128.43 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71% to ₹8,867.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from ₹8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints had reported exceptional expenses of ₹157.61 crore. It has recognised one time expense of ₹63.74 crore towards an increase in the gratuity liability and Impairment loss of ₹93.87 crore on 'Intangibles', recognised on the acquisition of White Teak. Its Profit before exceptional items and tax was up 8.46% to ₹1,646.70 crore in the December quarter. Asian Paints' total expenses were at ₹7,447.07 crore in the December quarter, up 3.12% year on year.

Its standalone net sales, which are primarily from domestic sales, increased by 2.9% to ₹7,601.5 crore in the December quarter from Rs 7,383.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Asian Paints net sales from the international business increased in Q3 FY26 by 6.3% to ₹869.6 crore.

This was led by units in Sri Lanka, UAE and Ethiopia, said an earnings statement from the company.

Shares of Asian Paints on Tuesday were trading at ₹2,627.50 a piece on BSE, down 2.77% from the previous close.

