The World Cup Multiplier

Between June 8 and July 16, Haaland gained close to 29 million Instagram followers, according to tracking data from MyBettingSites.co.uk, making it the largest growth among any outfield player during the tournament and more than double the increase recorded by Jude Bellingham following England's victory over Norway. His total audience exceeded 69 million, and in the quarterfinals and semifinals alone, he added 12.5 million new followers.