Campbell Wilson Returns To Aviation Boardroom With Air New Zealand Role

During his tenure, Air India expanded its fleet and international network as Tata Group worked to rebuild the carrier into a major global airline. However, the airline continued to report losses and faced increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly after a crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025 that killed 260 people. Wilson stepped down from Air India in April 2026, after nearly four years in the role, as the airline looked to put in place a new leadership structure for its next phase of transformation.