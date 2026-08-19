Campbell Wilson Returns To Aviation Boardroom With Air New Zealand Role

Air New Zealand said on Wednesday that it will appoint former Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson as director on its board. Additionally, Robert McDonald, currently chair of Contact Energy and a director at FleetPartners Group, has also been appointed as the carrier's director. Both appointments take effect from September 24, when the airline holds its annual shareholders' meeting.
The move comes at a difficult time for New Zealand's national carrier, which is dealing with delayed aircraft deliveries, persistent engine problems and rising fuel costs.
Wilson's Journey From Air India to Air New Zealand
Campbell Wilson, who was born in New Zealand, brings more than three decades of experience in the aviation industry. He joined Air India as chief executive and managing director in July 2022, taking charge of the airline's transformation after Tata Group acquired it from the Indian government that year.
During his tenure, Air India expanded its fleet and international network as Tata Group worked to rebuild the carrier into a major global airline. However, the airline continued to report losses and faced increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly after a crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025 that killed 260 people. Wilson stepped down from Air India in April 2026, after nearly four years in the role, as the airline looked to put in place a new leadership structure for its next phase of transformation.
Before joining Air India, Wilson spent about 26 years at Singapore Airlines, where he held several senior positions across the airline and its low-cost arm, Scoot. He was the founding chief executive of Scoot and played a role in shaping its informal, irreverent culture within a larger organisation known for its focus on the premium market.
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Robert McDonald, who will join the Air New Zealand board alongside Wilson has held senior financial and board-level roles through his career.
Together, the two appointments are expected to add aviation, financial and corporate governance experience to the Air New Zealand board.
Challenges Facing Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand, the country's flag carrier, operates domestic and international services connecting New Zealand with destinations across the Asia-Pacific, North America and other markets.
The airline is currently working through several operational challenges. Delays in aircraft deliveries have complicated fleet planning, while ongoing engine problems have affected aircraft availability. At the same time, the conflict in West Asia has pushed up fuel prices, adding further pressure on operating costs.
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For Wilson, the appointment marks a return to an influential role in the aviation sector following his exit from Air India. It also brings him back to New Zealand's aviation industry, where his career began before he moved to Singapore Airlines and later took charge of Air India's transformation.