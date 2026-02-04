  1. home
IndiGo To Adjust Long-Haul Flight Schedule; To Suspend Copenhagen Services From Feb 17

In addition, the airline will reduce frequencies on the Delhi–London Heathrow and Delhi–Manchester routes

P
PTI
Updated on:
indigo
IndiGo To Adjust Long-Haul Flight Schedule; To Suspend Copenhagen Services From Feb 17 Photo: indigo
info_icon

IndiGo on Wednesday announced adjustments to its long-haul flight schedule, including the suspension of services to Copenhagen from February 17, citing external operational constraints.

In addition, the airline will reduce frequencies on the Delhi–London Heathrow and Delhi–Manchester routes.

In a statement, IndiGo said its wide-body operations have been impacted by external factors such as continuously changing airspace restrictions due to geopolitical circumstances, as well as congestion at airports in India and overseas.

“These factors have significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 schedule, which is currently operated with six wide-body aircraft,” it said.

As part of the network adjustment, IndiGo will suspend flights to and from Copenhagen (Denmark) from February 17 until further notice.

From February 7, the carrier will reduce Delhi–Manchester services to four flights a week from five. The frequency will be further cut to three flights a week from February 19.

“This scale adjustment was originally planned to be introduced in the summer schedule of 2026; however, it is being executed earlier to ensure reliability across IndiGo’s long-haul operations,” the airline said.

Further, Delhi–London Heathrow services will be reduced to four flights a week from five during the current winter schedule, starting February 9.

IndiGo said the measures are aimed at minimising passenger inconvenience arising from misconnections and cascading delays.

Published At:
