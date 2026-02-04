Emcure Pharma Q3 Net Profit Rises 48% YoY at ₹231 Cr

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday posted a 48% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹231 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by robust sales growth across business verticals.
The drug firm reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹156 crore for the October–December period of the last fiscal.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,363 crore for the period under review as against ₹1,963 crore in the year-ago period, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and MD Satish Mehta said Q3 delivered a strong performance, with all its businesses outpacing industry growth.
The company’s focus remains on improving profitability even as it continues to invest in people, products and processes to drive strong growth, he added.
“The Novo Nordisk partnership has given Emcure an early-entry advantage, positioning us well in the fast-growing obesity segment. We remain focused on delivering strong growth along with margin improvement,” Mehta said.
Emcure shares were trading 0.94% higher at ₹1,519.85 apiece on BSE.